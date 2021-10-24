How to Watch Suns at Trail Blazers

The Suns rebounded in a very strong way after a season-opening loss, making a statement that they are here to stay in the Western Conference.

The Suns (1-1) started the season with a tough loss to the team they swept in the playoffs, the Nuggets, losing by 12, but came back strong continuing their ways against the Lakers, defeating L.A. by 10. Next, the gauntlet of the Western Conference continues as the Suns travel to play the Trail Blazers (0-1), who are licking their wounds after a humbling loss to the Kings by three.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Last season, the Suns made a name for themselves as a team that played harder than you and with great detail and scheme, that continued against the Lakers:

The Suns started to find their rhythm from last season against the Lakers. They play hard, efficiently and with attention to detail. On the season, they are led by Chris Paul (19.0 points and 12.0 assists) but feature nine different players averaging at least seven points per game. They wear teams out and come after you with waves and waves of smart, effective professional basketball players.

All that said, they have not found their rhythm fully on offense. They are only 10th in the NBA in assists (27.0), 14th in turnovers (15.0), 19th in three-point percentage (34.5%) and 18th in overall field goal percentage (45.1%).

Last season, they were 3rd, 4th, 7th and 2nd in those categories.

A visit from the Blazers, who decided the roster was not the problem with their defense and head coach, will definitely help the Suns continue their momentum.

The Blazers have only played one game, but against the Kings, they looked like one of the worst defenses in the NBA again. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are still an offensive force together, combining for 54.0 points 16.0 assists nightly, but they need Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Nassir Little and newcomers Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. to really fill in the defensive gaps.

