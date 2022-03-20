How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

The Suns are set to travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Sunday night in NBA action.

With the 2021-22 NBA close to ending, the playoffs are near and fans can't wait. On Sunday around the league, there will be plenty of good games for fans to keep an eye on. One of those matchups will feature the Suns traveling to Sacramento to face off against the Kings.

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Live Stream the Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns hold a 57-14 record and are the favorite for many to win the NBA Championship. After coming up short last year against the Bucks in the NBA Finals, this could be the year that Phoenix makes it happen. Last time out, the Suns ended up defeating the Bulls by a final score of 129-102.

The Kings have had yet another rough season. After making a big trade to acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers in a "win now move," the team will miss the playoffs and play-in tournament. In their last game, the Kings came up short against the Celtics by a final score of 126-97.

While the Suns are heavily favored to win this game, the Kings do have talent. Sacramento isn't going to go down without putting up a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.