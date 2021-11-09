How to Watch Suns at Kings

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kings and the Suns will face off in a rematch of their early-season nail-biter, which Sacramento won on a buzzer beater.
    Author:

    The Suns looked sluggish to start the season, but they have rebounded and hold a 5–3 record heading into Monday's game against the Kings, the team that handed them their most recent loss.

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings:

    Date: Nov. 8, 2021

    Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: 

    In the first meeting between the Suns and the Kings this season, Sacramento eked out a 110–107 road win.

    With the score knotted at 107, Phoenix's Devin Booker missed a jumper with less than ten seconds remaining. With 1.4 seconds remaining, the Kings got the ball to Harrison Barnes, and he made a fadeaway three-pointer to win the game at the buzzer. 

    Expect another close game in this rematch in Sacramento. Barnes is leading his team in scoring and he is getting in a rhythm with De'Aaron Fox facilitating.

    The Kings have a 5–5 record as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They are coming off a close three-point loss against the Pacers, which should give them extra motivation Monday on their home court against the Suns.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Warriors

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Kings

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy