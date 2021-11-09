How to Watch Suns at Kings

The Kings and the Suns will face off in a rematch of their early-season nail-biter, which Sacramento won on a buzzer beater.

The Suns looked sluggish to start the season, but they have rebounded and hold a 5–3 record heading into Monday's game against the Kings, the team that handed them their most recent loss.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings:

Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV:

In the first meeting between the Suns and the Kings this season, Sacramento eked out a 110–107 road win.

With the score knotted at 107, Phoenix's Devin Booker missed a jumper with less than ten seconds remaining. With 1.4 seconds remaining, the Kings got the ball to Harrison Barnes, and he made a fadeaway three-pointer to win the game at the buzzer.

Expect another close game in this rematch in Sacramento. Barnes is leading his team in scoring and he is getting in a rhythm with De'Aaron Fox facilitating.

The Kings have a 5–5 record as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They are coming off a close three-point loss against the Pacers, which should give them extra motivation Monday on their home court against the Suns.

Regional restrictions may apply.