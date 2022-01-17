How to Watch Suns vs. Spurs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Suns look to keep rolling as they end their road trip against the Spurs. First stop, San Antonio.

The Phoenix Suns (33-9) have pulled firmly into first place in the Western Conference and the top record in the NBA. They've been on fire while the Golden State Warriors are not looking like themselves lately.

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Suns will be favored in this one even without DeAndre Ayton, who only played eight minutes in their blowout of Detroit in their last game. They are 16-4 on the road and shouldn't have a lack of production even without their star center. 

They'll be taking on a San Antonio team that is still trying to find its identity. Before their last game against the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers, the Spurs were 1-9 in their last 10 games. Look for them to build off that momentum to try and have a shot at pulling off the upset against the NBA's best team. 

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
