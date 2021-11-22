How to Watch Suns at Spurs

The Suns are absolutely rolling with a 12-game winning streak and a chip on their shoulders.

The Phoenix Suns (13-3) are riding high and put their 12 game winning streak on the line on the road against the San Antonio Spurs (4-11). The Suns started off the season, reasonably, with a 1-3 start after a long run in the playoffs and stars in the Olympics. Now they are rolling, closing in on the top spot in the Western Conference.

How to Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Suns annihilated the shorthanded Nuggets last night behind balanced scoring and the most points they have scored all season:

It has been an impressive month for the Suns. They have risen to the second-best record in the NBA and the No. 4 net rating (+7.2) in that span. The Suns boast a Top 10 offense (fourth) and defense (ninth), only one of four teams with that distinction.

During their winning streak, the Suns knocked off four healthy potential playoff teams while winning three more against more injury ladened potential playoff teams.

The narrative they are just beating bad teams is just as thin as the one that they only made the finals due to injuries.

It took a few games, but the Suns have gotten back to being efficient. They have six players in double figures with three more scoring at least 8.4 points per game. They are ranked Top 5 in assists, field goal percentage and two-point field goal percentage on the season, wearing teams out on that end of the floor.

The Suns have Frank Kaminsky (Knee), Dario Saric (Knee) and Abdel Nader (Injury Maintenance) all listed as Out while the Spurs have Zach Collins (Ankle) listed Out.

On the other side, the Spurs have seven players averaging double figures and have a balance and scrappiness about them. They just cannot close out games. The main bright spot for the Spurs has been Dejounte Murray, who, if he were on even a .500 team, would be an All-Star this season.

Murray vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul match-ups will be a lot of fun.

