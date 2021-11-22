How to Watch Suns at Spurs

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Suns are absolutely rolling with a 12-game winning streak and a chip on their shoulders.
    Author:

    The Phoenix Suns (13-3) are riding high and put their 12 game winning streak on the line on the road against the San Antonio Spurs (4-11). The Suns started off the season, reasonably, with a 1-3 start after a long run in the playoffs and stars in the Olympics. Now they are rolling, closing in on the top spot in the Western Conference.

    How to Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Watch Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Suns annihilated the shorthanded Nuggets last night behind balanced scoring and the most points they have scored all season:

    It has been an impressive month for the Suns. They have risen to the second-best record in the NBA and the No. 4 net rating (+7.2) in that span. The Suns boast a Top 10 offense (fourth) and defense (ninth), only one of four teams with that distinction.

    During their winning streak, the Suns knocked off four healthy potential playoff teams while winning three more against more injury ladened potential playoff teams.

    The narrative they are just beating bad teams is just as thin as the one that they only made the finals due to injuries.

    It took a few games, but the Suns have gotten back to being efficient. They have six players in double figures with three more scoring at least 8.4 points per game. They are ranked Top 5 in assists, field goal percentage and two-point field goal percentage on the season, wearing teams out on that end of the floor.

    The Suns have Frank Kaminsky (Knee), Dario Saric (Knee) and Abdel Nader (Injury Maintenance) all listed as Out while the Spurs have Zach Collins (Ankle) listed Out.

    On the other side, the Spurs have seven players averaging double figures and have a balance and scrappiness about them. They just cannot close out games. The main bright spot for the Spurs has been Dejounte Murray, who, if he were on even a .500 team, would be an All-Star this season.

    Murray vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul match-ups will be a lot of fun.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Spurs

    2 minutes ago
    florida state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal at Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) battle for the loose ball on the floor during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and center Daniel Theis (27) look on during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy