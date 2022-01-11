The Suns head north of the border Tuesday night as they take on the Raptors in Toronto.

The Suns hit the road Tuesday night in the first of a five-game road trip when they take on the Raptors. Phoenix is looking to bounce back from a 123-100 loss to the Heat on Saturday night.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

The loss to the Heat was just the Suns' ninth loss of the year and snapped a three-game winning streak. Phoenix is now tied with the Warriors for the best record in the NBA and are three games up on the Jazz in the Western Conference.

Tuesday night they will look to avoid losing their second straight, when they take on a Raptors team who has won six consecutive games.

Toronto is on a season-best winning streak right now and has climbed to seventh in the Eastern Conference. Not only have the Raptors won six in a row but they have done it against some of the best teams. They have beat the Clippers, Jazz, and Bucks during this run.

It is the best they have played all year, but they get another big test against a very good Suns team before they leave Toronto for a five-game road trip.

