Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (15-14) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Suns vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Wizards

    • The Suns score 110.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 108.0 the Wizards allow.
    • When Phoenix totals more than 108.0 points, it is 17-0.
    • When Washington gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-5.
    • The Wizards put up an average of 105.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns give up.
    • When it scores more than 104.8 points, Washington is 9-4.
    • Phoenix's record is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Suns make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
    • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.
    • The Wizards have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
    • Washington is 13-8 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
    • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.3 assists in each contest.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal's points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.9 per game.

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Warriors

    L 118-96

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Spurs

    W 108-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Celtics

    W 111-90

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Clippers

    L 111-95

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    L 116-110

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    W 119-116

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-98

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-107

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    L 119-105

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

