Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

The Washington Wizards (15-14) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Suns vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Suns vs. Wizards

The Suns score 110.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 108.0 the Wizards allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 108.0 points, it is 17-0.

When Washington gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-5.

The Wizards put up an average of 105.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 104.8 points, Washington is 9-4.

Phoenix's record is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.7 points.

The Suns make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.

The Wizards have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Washington is 13-8 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.5 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, averaging 10.3 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal's points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kuzma averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.9 per game.

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Warriors L 118-96 Away 12/6/2021 Spurs W 108-104 Home 12/10/2021 Celtics W 111-90 Home 12/13/2021 Clippers L 111-95 Away 12/14/2021 Trail Blazers W 111-107 Away 12/16/2021 Wizards - Home 12/19/2021 Hornets - Home 12/21/2021 Lakers - Away 12/23/2021 Thunder - Home 12/25/2021 Warriors - Home 12/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home

