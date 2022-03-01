The Detroit Pistons are rolling as they head into Washington where the Wizards are trying to overcome a Kristaps Porzingis injury.

The Detroit Pistons are playing their best basketball of the season. For much of the past year, they looked like they had a good chance at getting the number one pick two years in a row. They've slowly been maturing and that can be seen mostly from the 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.

His free throws late secured a win over Cleveland right after the All-Star break. Detroit's win before that ended an eight-game losing streak and a nine-game Boston winning streak. While the Celtics got revenge from that game earlier last week, Detroit bounced back in their last game for one of their finest wins of the season.

How to Watch: Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime on a buzzer-beater no less from Kelly Olynyk. The win was significant in several ways. They proved they can come back and get production from a variety of sources after a tough recent history against Charlotte.

In their last two games against the Hornets they gave up 140+ points but more eye-opening than that is that Detroit hadn't beat Charlotte in 4.5 years until that Olynyk buzzer-beater.

The Pistons are on a roll and Washington can't afford to take them for granted on the schedule. They are likely to be without their new addition Kristaps Porzingis as he is dealing with a lingering knee injury.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said it is unlikely though that they'll shut down the big man for the rest of the season. The Wizards will look to bounce back from close back-to-back losses.

First, it was against San Antonio in the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season losing it double overtime 157-153. Then in their last game against Cleveland, they lost by six where they just couldn't generate enough offense in the fourth quarter.

Usually, Detroit is a breath of fresh air on the schedule for any opponent but this will be a hard-fought game down to the wire.

