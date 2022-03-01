Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Detroit Pistons are rolling as they head into Washington where the Wizards are trying to overcome a Kristaps Porzingis injury.

The Detroit Pistons are playing their best basketball of the season. For much of the past year, they looked like they had a good chance at getting the number one pick two years in a row. They've slowly been maturing and that can be seen mostly from the 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. 

His free throws late secured a win over Cleveland right after the All-Star break. Detroit's win before that ended an eight-game losing streak and a nine-game Boston winning streak. While the Celtics got revenge from that game earlier last week, Detroit bounced back in their last game for one of their finest wins of the season. 

How to Watch: Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-126 in overtime on a buzzer-beater no less from Kelly Olynyk. The win was significant in several ways. They proved they can come back and get production from a variety of sources after a tough recent history against Charlotte.

In their last two games against the Hornets they gave up 140+ points but more eye-opening than that is that Detroit hadn't beat Charlotte in 4.5 years until that Olynyk buzzer-beater. 

The Pistons are on a roll and Washington can't afford to take them for granted on the schedule. They are likely to be without their new addition Kristaps Porzingis as he is dealing with a lingering knee injury. 

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said it is unlikely though that they'll shut down the big man for the rest of the season. The Wizards will look to bounce back from close back-to-back losses. 

First, it was against San Antonio in the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season losing it double overtime 157-153. Then in their last game against Cleveland, they lost by six where they just couldn't generate enough offense in the fourth quarter. 

Usually, Detroit is a breath of fresh air on the schedule for any opponent but this will be a hard-fought game down to the wire.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at South Carolina

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy