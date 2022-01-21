How to Watch Trail Blazers at Celtics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics are coming off of losses and look to rebound.

The Blazers (18-26) have started to find some rhythm as a team since falling into last place in their division, going 5-4 despite the injuries to their All-NBA point guard and his fringe All-Star running mate. In that time, the Celtics (23-23) have also found some rhythm to their season and look to peak over .500 in the standings more consistently going forward.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their only game so far this season Boston ran the Blazers out of the gym for a season-high 145 points:

That game saw Jayson Tatum and Denis Schroder both score 31 points a piece and Peyton Pritchard add in 19 off the bench in the teams most dominant offensive outburst of the year. They did that without Jaylen Brown for the game.

Portland struggled to keep pace, despite scoring 117 points and only committing 9 turnovers, they shot 27.6% from three as a team.

Today Portland will be without Damian Lillard again as he is taking the foreseeable future off for surgery.

Since he went out the team has played a little better overall as a unit, but has not been able to find the same magic that they have had over the past eight years, making the playoffs each of those seasons.

For Boston, it has gone 5-2 in their last seven games behind strong defense (99.9 points per game to opponents) and a grit and efficiency that it has not shown consistency all season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

