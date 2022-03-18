How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Trail Blazers and Nets look to get back in the win column on Friday night.

The Nets are hovering in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and looking to pad themselves after a tough loss against the Mavericks. The Nets were leading with 10 seconds left after Kevin Durant put them up one but Spencer Dinwiddie had other plans. He hit a game-winning three against the Celtics in the game before and did the exact same thing against his former team. 

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before that loss, the Nets had won four in a row and were coming off a 60-point night from Kyrie Irving against the Magic. They'll be without Irving in this game, though, and therefore Durant will likely need to score more than the 23 points he did against Dallas even though they will be favored at home against the Blazers. That is especially with Seth Curry likely sitting out for this one. 

Portland is looking to pull off the upset and get back into the win column after dropping its last two and four of its last five. The Blazers lost by 30 points in their last game against the Knicks but the silver lining was Josh Hart. He has led the Blazers in points the last three games and is looking like a great addition after he came over from the Pelicans. Brooklyn should keep a close watch on him tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
