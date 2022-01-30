How to Watch Trail Blazers at Bulls

Way back in November, the Trail Blazers won the first game against the Bulls, then cratered. They meet again on Sunday.

Since the Blazers (21-28) beat the Bulls (30-18), the teams have gone in opposite directions. Chicago is one of the best teams in the NBA and in second place in the Eastern Conference, while Portland has looked better as of late, they have gone 13-20 since these teams last played with Damian Lillard opting for surgery and time to recover.

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

The Blazers have not looked like themselves all season, but All-NBA star Damian Lillard had a throwback fourth quarter with 11 points to bring his team back for the win against the Bulls (112-107):

Portland has looked better over their last 11 games, going 7-4 and getting out of last place in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference. With Lillard out for the next four or more weeks, this new scrappier Portland team has to make due.

They are averaging 108.8 points per game and giving up 109.0 points to opponents in this stretch, largely due to an outlier 140-point game from Denver.

In this run, Anfernee Simons has gone from sixth man to starter, averaging 23.2 points, 7.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game on 47-43-84 splits. He has stepped up in a large way showing the team he is capable of this role, not only with production but with wins.

On the other side, Chicago has looked more human over their last 12 games going 4-8 overall.

The defense and offense have slipped scoring 108.7 points per game and giving up 113.9 points to their opponents.

Coming off a loss and this current stretch, Chicago needs this win to keep pace with Miami, Philadelphia and Cleveland in the Eastern Conference.

