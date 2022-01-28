How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Trail Blazers travel to take on the Rockets in this Western Conference matchup.

The Trail Blazers, who are in the Western Conference, rank No. 10 with an under-.500 record of 20-28. They sit 4.0 games behind the Lakers and 1.5 games in front of the Pelicans.

Portland ranks No. 8 in three-point percentage, but it has only helped so much. It still ranks No. 16 in points scored in the NBA and No. 24 in total rebounds, which is where its weakness really lies.

How to Watch Portland Trailblazers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Midwest

Live stream the Portland Trailblazers at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockets, who play in the same conference, are the last ranked team in that conference. They are 14-34 through 48 games. They sit half a game behind the Thunder to get out of last place in the West.

Houston is tied with Portland in points per game, scoring 108.0 per game. Besides that, though, there is not much that Houston does better than Portland. Christian Wood leads the team in scoring with 17.4 points per game and rebounding with 10.2 per game.

If the Trail Blazers want to make a run towards a playoff shot in this second half of the season, they will need to get these easy wins under their belt. Houston needs to prove it isn't the worst team in the West.

Regional restrictions may apply.

