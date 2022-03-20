How to Watch Trail Blazers at Pacers

The Trail Blazers can inch closer to the play-in tournament after they take on the rebuilding Pacers today.

The Blazers (26-43) have all but thrown up the white flag and packed it in for the season. After Damian Lillard went down, they traded three other starters and the fifth is out with injury. They are looking at younger talents now and playing for a higher lottery pick at this stage in the season. That is about where the Pacers (24-47) are as well after injuries and uneven play plagued their season from the start.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The biggest white flag for Portland was when Anfernee Simons went down with a knee injury. He will likely miss the rest of the season, but before that, Simons was putting on a mini-Lillard performance and leading the team to wins.

Simons got 30 starts this season, leading Portland to a 13-17 record overall in those games.

After Lillard went down, he led the team to a 12-15 record as the starter, averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game on 45-42-86 splits.

On the other side for Indiana, its breakout star came via trade as Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 49-41-81 splits in his 15 games.

Both of these teams have an eye on the future with the final 10-12 games of the season serving as an opportunity for improved lottery odds.

Regional restrictions may apply.