How to Watch Trail Blazers at Pacers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Trail Blazers can inch closer to the play-in tournament after they take on the rebuilding Pacers today.

The Blazers (26-43) have all but thrown up the white flag and packed it in for the season. After Damian Lillard went down, they traded three other starters and the fifth is out with injury. They are looking at younger talents now and playing for a higher lottery pick at this stage in the season. That is about where the Pacers (24-47) are as well after injuries and uneven play plagued their season from the start.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The biggest white flag for Portland was when Anfernee Simons went down with a knee injury. He will likely miss the rest of the season, but before that, Simons was putting on a mini-Lillard performance and leading the team to wins.

Simons got 30 starts this season, leading Portland to a 13-17 record overall in those games.

After Lillard went down, he led the team to a 12-15 record as the starter, averaging 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game on 45-42-86 splits.

On the other side for Indiana, its breakout star came via trade as Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 49-41-81 splits in his 15 games.

Both of these teams have an eye on the future with the final 10-12 games of the season serving as an opportunity for improved lottery odds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17925353
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
USATSI_17926748
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) battle Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) for a loose ball during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) battle Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) for a loose ball during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) passes the ball over Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17922367
Lacrosse

How to Watch Arizona State at Cal in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_17923356
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Miami NCAA Women's Tournament Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
USATSI_17184321
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at South Bay Lakers

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy