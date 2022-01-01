How to Watch Trail Blazers at Lakers

The Trail Blazers won their only game against the Lakers this season, but that was without LeBron James. On New Year's Eve, the two rivals meet again.

When the season started, there was no way that either the Blazers (13-21), Lakers (17-19) or anyone in-between would have predicted that midway through the year, they would both be under .500 and struggling like this. The Blazers have a deep hole to dig out of to get back into the play-in conversation. That can start today.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

In the Blazers win over the Lakers, there was no LeBron James, but Russell Westbook and Anthony Davis were there and struggled:

The Blazers have made the playoffs in every single season after Damian Lillard’s rookie campaign. They have been over .500 in all but one of those seasons as well. This is a low point in his career and the Blazers' run with him.

Part of that is due to the Western Conference getting better around them, but also the Blazers not adjusting their roster to compete with the changing landscape.

Lillard has caught fire and is playing like his normal All-NBA self over the past eight games, averaging 31.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds on 42-38-85 splits. The team has gone 2-6 in that stretch.

Much like the Blazers, the Lakers have been great under LeBron James since he arrived, winning one title and making the playoffs in both of his complete seasons.

This year, they look vulnerable with a roster that was made on the fly and that does not seem to complement what made the Lakers champions — defense and the LeBron and Anthony Davis duo.

LeBron has been awesome over the past six games, averaging 34.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.2 blocks plus steals on 57-40-82 splits. The team has gone 1-5 in that stretch.

