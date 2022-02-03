How to Watch Trail Blazers at Lakers

It was just last season when the Trail Blazers and Lakers were playoff-bound and thinking about an NBA Championship. They face off on Wednesday night.

The Lakers (24-27) have hit a new low point, as they fell to three games under .500 for the first time this season and the first time overall since March of the 2018-2019 season. They take on the struggling Blazers (21-30) who are trying to find an identity without All-NBA guard Damian Lillard available due to abdominal surgery.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last game, Los Angeles had the services of LeBron James and Portland had Lillard, while today they are both out of the lineup and the teams will try to overcome not having their offensive engines.

Los Angeles has Russell Westbrook, who has been hit or miss this season. He is averaging 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, which are strong counting numbers.

However, the impact is not there in the win column. Los Angeles is 1-3 in Westbrook’s 30-plus point outings and 4-3 when he goes for a triple-double.

Portland has C.J. McCollum in the lineup, who, since coming back from a lung injury, is averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game on 50-40-71 splits. The team is 4-5 overall with McCollum and his new running mate, Anfernee Simons.

Since Lillard went out, Simons has started 15 games (8-7) putting up 23.1 points and 6.7 assists. Simons has shown he is ready for this role and can lead a team to a .500 or better season.

Regional restrictions may apply.