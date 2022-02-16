How to Watch Trail Blazers at Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night, the Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Grizzlies in Memphis.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Wednesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. With the All-Star break right around the corner, many teams will be playing their last game before the break tonight. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Trail Blazers traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Trail Blazers are 24-34 and have been playing extremely well of late. Anfernee Simons has turned things out with CJ McCollum no longer on the team and Damian Lillard out due to injury. Last time out, the Trail Blazers ended up beating the Bucks by a final score of 122-107 for their third straight victory.

On the other side of the court, the Grizzlies are one of the hottest and best teams in the NBA right now. Memphis is 41-18 and have shown no signs of slowing down at all. In their last outing, the Grizzlies ended up beating the Pelicans by a final score of 121-109, even with Ja Morant sitting out.

Both of these teams have been playing great basketball recently. That makes this a game that fans won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

