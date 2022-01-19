How to Watch Trail Blazers at Heat

The shorthanded Blazers and the Heat are both coming off gritty wins on MLK Jr. Day. They face off Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers (18-25) have looked like a team inspired in their last two games but also in winning four of their last five since falling to the bottom of the Northwest Division.

They are still without Damian Lillard but have C.J. McCollum back with a roster that has a chip on its shoulder. That is the entire Heat (28-16) team: a team of players with chips on their shoulders.

These two teams squared off two weeks ago with Miami winning 115-109 on the road. Portland was without Lillard and McCollum, and Miami lacked Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It was another showcase game for Max Strus (25 points, six rebounds and five assists), who is having a breakout season.

Miami finished with six players in double figures along with Kyle Lowry chipping in seven points and nine assists in only 16 minutes of action.

Norman Powell (26 points) and Anfernee Simons (28 points and seven assists) combined for 54 points and tried to keep Portland in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Since that game, both teams have played very well, with Miami going 4-1 (loss to the 76ers) and Portland going 4-2 (losses to the Cavaliers and Nuggets).

For Portland to stay in the hunt for the play-in tournament, the team needs to stay hot to keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference.

