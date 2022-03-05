How to Watch Trail Blazers at Timberwolves

The Trail Blazers and Timberwolves are set to face off in an intriguing Saturday night matchup.

Every NBA fan will have a good game to watch today, whether it be between legitimate contenders or simply good matchups. With the stretch run towards the playoffs underway, teams are bringing everything they have to the court and every game means something. One matchup to watch tonight will feature the Trail Blazers traveling to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Coming into today's game, the Trail Blazers are 25-37 and have gone through a major season of change. Damian Lillard has missed a lot of the year due to an injury and star shooting guard CJ McCollum was traded ahead of the trade deadline. In their last game, the Trail Blazers ended up losing to the Suns by a final score of 120-90.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves are a legitimate playoff contender. At this point in the year, they hold a 35-29 record and have been playing very well lately. Minnesota is coming off of a 138-101 win over the Thunder to mark its third straight win.

While the Timberwolves should win this game on paper, the Trail Blazers are not a bad team either. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.