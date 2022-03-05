How to Watch Trail Blazers at Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Trail Blazers and Timberwolves are set to face off in an intriguing Saturday night matchup.

Every NBA fan will have a good game to watch today, whether it be between legitimate contenders or simply good matchups. With the stretch run towards the playoffs underway, teams are bringing everything they have to the court and every game means something. One matchup to watch tonight will feature the Trail Blazers traveling to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Trail Blazers are 25-37 and have gone through a major season of change. Damian Lillard has missed a lot of the year due to an injury and star shooting guard CJ McCollum was traded ahead of the trade deadline. In their last game, the Trail Blazers ended up losing to the Suns by a final score of 120-90.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves are a legitimate playoff contender. At this point in the year, they hold a 35-29 record and have been playing very well lately. Minnesota is coming off of a 138-101 win over the Thunder to mark its third straight win.

While the Timberwolves should win this game on paper, the Trail Blazers are not a bad team either. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17829507
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17781145
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Heat

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17821457
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_16251216
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago0046526427h
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. América

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) celebrates his goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) with center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the third period at UBS Arena. The Islanders defeated the Blues 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy