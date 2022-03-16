Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knicks look to avoid the season sweep to the Trail Blazers when the two foes meet Wednesday night.

The Knicks (28-40) have nosedived down to the bottom four of the Eastern Conference after rising up to the No. 4 seed and into the playoffs last season. They have become more predictable and lowered to the mean, while the Blazers (26-41) are somehow still fighting for the play-in tournament despite losing All-NBA guard Damian Lillard for the season, trading C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell, then seeing starting center Jusuf Nurkić go down for the season.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland was fueled by a 35-11 run comeback to sink New York in its last game 112-103 behind 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds from budding star Anfernee Simons:

When the season started, Portland featured the lineup of Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Nurkić and Robert Covington. Today, Lillard is out for the season, McCollum is getting buckets for the Pelicans, Powell is in Clipper uniform, Nurkić is out for the season and Covington is also in a Clippers uniform.

Despite all that, the Blazers have gone 14-24 without their star and 4-7 since the trade deadline gutted their core roster.

Unfortunately for Blazers fans, a knee injury for Simons might have ended their hope for a play-in and now shifts their focus to the lottery, but before he went down, the team looked like a competitive threat to the other teams in the Western Conference.

For New York, since Jan. 15 (22-21), it has gone 7-19 and does not look like a functional playoff team anymore. In that stretch, All-Star Julius Randle is averaging 22.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 43-32-77 splits.

His attack and New York’s have become more and more predictable, stale and have pushed this once-promising New York team out of the hunt.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17897732
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17889318
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17204632 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17896984
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 134-116. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy