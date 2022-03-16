The Knicks look to avoid the season sweep to the Trail Blazers when the two foes meet Wednesday night.

The Knicks (28-40) have nosedived down to the bottom four of the Eastern Conference after rising up to the No. 4 seed and into the playoffs last season. They have become more predictable and lowered to the mean, while the Blazers (26-41) are somehow still fighting for the play-in tournament despite losing All-NBA guard Damian Lillard for the season, trading C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell, then seeing starting center Jusuf Nurkić go down for the season.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland was fueled by a 35-11 run comeback to sink New York in its last game 112-103 behind 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds from budding star Anfernee Simons:

When the season started, Portland featured the lineup of Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Nurkić and Robert Covington. Today, Lillard is out for the season, McCollum is getting buckets for the Pelicans, Powell is in Clipper uniform, Nurkić is out for the season and Covington is also in a Clippers uniform.

Despite all that, the Blazers have gone 14-24 without their star and 4-7 since the trade deadline gutted their core roster.

Unfortunately for Blazers fans, a knee injury for Simons might have ended their hope for a play-in and now shifts their focus to the lottery, but before he went down, the team looked like a competitive threat to the other teams in the Western Conference.

For New York, since Jan. 15 (22-21), it has gone 7-19 and does not look like a functional playoff team anymore. In that stretch, All-Star Julius Randle is averaging 22.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 43-32-77 splits.

His attack and New York’s have become more and more predictable, stale and have pushed this once-promising New York team out of the hunt.

Regional restrictions may apply.