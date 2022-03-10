How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

The Trail Blazers look to snap a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they visit Utah to take on the Jazz.

The Trail Blazers wrap up a four-game road trip on Wednesday night looking to salvage a win. Portland has lost its first three games against the Suns and Timberwolves twice. None of the games have been close as the Trail Blazers continue to struggle.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The losing streak has dropped them to 25-39 on the season and has them in 11th place in the Western Conference, two games back of the Pelicans.

Wednesday night, they will look to snap out of their funk against a Jazz team that is coming off a 111-103 loss to the Mavericks on Monday.

The Jazz are coming home after a five-game road trip in which they went 3-2. One of those wins was against the Western Conference-leading Suns, but they also dropped a game to the 10th-place Pelicans.

It was an up-and-down road trip, but Utah is still playing well as they have won 10 of its last 13 games to move to 40-24 on the year and has them a half-game up on the Mavericks for fourth place in the Western Conference.

