How to Watch Trail Blazers at Wizards

This is the first game of the season for cross-conference foes the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-25) are playing without Damian Lillard for the foreseeable future and potentially the rest of the season, which is going to be a challenge for them to try and climb out of the doldrums of the Western Conference. Their opponents, the Washington Wizards (22-20), are looking to keep their heads above water and in the playoff race out east.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

The Wizards are coming off a win over the Magic behind balance, with six players in double-figures:

In the Blazers first five games without All-NBA star Damian Lillard, they went 1-5 losing every game by double-figures and a scoring margin of -18.3 points per game.

During their current stretch without Lillard they are 3-3 with a -4.1 overall scoring margin.

Both stretches also mostly lined up with C.J. McCollum also missing games. Both players are likely out for the foreseeable future, leaving the keys to the Blazers with Anfernee Simons

In the recent stretch without Lillard and McCollum, Simons played in five games putting up monster numbers with 27.8 points, 7.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on 51-44-95 splits.

The Blazers might be without Lillard (Abdominal), McCollum (Lung) and Simons (Personal) today leaving more questions for head coach Chauncey Billups.

On the other side for the Wizards, they have been without their star, Bradley Beal for the last two games. The competition was not the toughest, but the Wizards won both games and are looking to continue that momentum today.

