Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-19) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks
- The Trail Blazers average only 2.3 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Hawks allow (110.5).
- Portland is 8-6 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
- Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, Atlanta is 12-7.
- Portland's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Trail Blazers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Portland shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.
- The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 47.8% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points per game along with 7.3 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.
- Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young racks up 27.5 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 13.2 rebounds, 11.6 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.6 per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
W 105-100
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
L 111-97
Away
12/27/2021
Mavericks
L 132-117
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
L 120-105
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
L 139-106
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/13/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
76ers
W 98-96
Away
12/25/2021
Knicks
L 101-87
Away
12/27/2021
Bulls
L 130-118
Home
12/29/2021
Bulls
L 131-117
Away
12/31/2021
Cavaliers
W 121-118
Away
1/3/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/7/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/12/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/14/2022
Heat
-
Away