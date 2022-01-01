Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-19) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

    • The Trail Blazers average only 2.3 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Hawks allow (110.5).
    • Portland is 8-6 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
    • Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • When it scores more than 112.7 points, Atlanta is 12-7.
    • Portland's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Trail Blazers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • In games Portland shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.
    • The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 47.8% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points per game along with 7.3 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.
    • Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young racks up 27.5 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 13.2 rebounds, 11.6 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.6 per game.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 105-100

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    L 111-97

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    L 132-117

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-105

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    L 139-106

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    L 101-87

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    L 130-118

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 131-117

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 121-118

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Heat

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Vrbo Citrus Bowl Iowa vs. Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    Michigan defensive lineman Christopher Hinton rushes Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Mich Iowa
    College Football

    Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates with the Governor s Cup after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Kentucky vs. Iowa: Citrus Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson (27) looks back after he is stopped short of the end zone in the loss to the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/1/2022

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy