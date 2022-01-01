Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-19) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

The Trail Blazers average only 2.3 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Hawks allow (110.5).

Portland is 8-6 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Atlanta is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Hawks' 110.6 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Atlanta is 12-7.

Portland's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Trail Blazers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Portland shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 7-6 overall.

The Hawks are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 47.8% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points per game along with 7.3 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 13.3 points per game.

Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Trae Young racks up 27.5 points and tacks on 9.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.

Clint Capela's stat line of 13.2 rebounds, 11.6 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.7 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.6 per game.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Grizzlies W 105-100 Away 12/21/2021 Pelicans L 111-97 Away 12/27/2021 Mavericks L 132-117 Home 12/29/2021 Jazz L 120-105 Home 12/31/2021 Lakers L 139-106 Away 1/3/2022 Hawks - Home 1/5/2022 Heat - Home 1/7/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/9/2022 Kings - Home 1/13/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/15/2022 Wizards - Away

