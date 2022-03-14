How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (33-34) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-13.5
229.5 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers
- The 112.8 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
- Atlanta has a 22-12 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.
- Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Portland is 14-7 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Atlanta has a 17-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
- The Hawks pull down 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.1).
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is consistent from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.
How To Watch
March
14
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
