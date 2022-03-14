Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (33-34) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-13.5

229.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 112.8 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Atlanta has a 22-12 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.
  • Portland has a 21-10 record when allowing fewer than 112.8 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Portland is 14-7 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Atlanta has a 17-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
  • The Hawks pull down 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.1).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is consistent from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

