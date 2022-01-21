Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (23-23) battle the Portland Trail Blazers (18-26) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

Celtics vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-8

212 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Celtics score 107.5 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 112.3 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • Boston has a 10-4 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 107.5 points, it is 12-4.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.3 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 105.8 the Celtics give up.
  • Portland has put together a 13-13 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
  • Boston's record is 18-8 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Celtics are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
  • The Celtics average 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers grab per game (10.2).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at eighth.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.6 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 10.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Anfernee Simons with 3.4 per game.
  • Simons makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
