Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) face the Boston Celtics (12-11) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics
- The Celtics average 107.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 110.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When Boston puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 4-4.
- Portland is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 109.2 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.
- Portland is 9-6 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Boston's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Celtics make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Boston has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Portland is 7-9 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who accumulates 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.6 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 12.4 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ McCollum is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Nurkic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Robert Covington (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Nets
L 123-104
Home
11/26/2021
Spurs
L 96-88
Away
11/28/2021
Raptors
W 109-97
Away
12/1/2021
76ers
W 88-87
Home
12/3/2021
Jazz
L 137-130
Away
12/4/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/7/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/13/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/17/2021
Warriors
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Kings
L 125-121
Away
11/26/2021
Warriors
L 118-103
Away
11/29/2021
Jazz
L 129-107
Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
W 110-92
Home
12/2/2021
Spurs
L 114-83
Home
12/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/6/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home