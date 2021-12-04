Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) face the Boston Celtics (12-11) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

The Celtics average 107.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 110.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

When Boston puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 4-4.

Portland is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Trail Blazers' 109.2 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.

Portland is 9-6 when it scores more than 106.0 points.

Boston's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.

The Celtics make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Boston has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Portland is 7-9 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who accumulates 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.6 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard's points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 12.4 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

CJ McCollum is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Nurkic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Robert Covington (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Nets L 123-104 Home 11/26/2021 Spurs L 96-88 Away 11/28/2021 Raptors W 109-97 Away 12/1/2021 76ers W 88-87 Home 12/3/2021 Jazz L 137-130 Away 12/4/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/7/2021 Lakers - Away 12/8/2021 Clippers - Away 12/10/2021 Suns - Away 12/13/2021 Bucks - Home 12/17/2021 Warriors - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule