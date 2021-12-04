Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (11-12) face the Boston Celtics (12-11) at Moda Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Celtics

    • The Celtics average 107.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 110.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • When Boston puts up more than 110.2 points, it is 4-4.
    • Portland is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers' 109.2 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 106.0 the Celtics allow.
    • Portland is 9-6 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
    • Boston's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.2 points.
    • The Celtics make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
    • Boston has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
    • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
    • Portland is 7-9 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who accumulates 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart leads Boston in assists, averaging 5.6 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.
    • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 12.4 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Nurkic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Robert Covington (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Nets

    L 123-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Spurs

    L 96-88

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Raptors

    W 109-97

    Away

    12/1/2021

    76ers

    W 88-87

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Jazz

    L 137-130

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    L 125-121

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    L 118-103

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    L 129-107

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    L 114-83

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy