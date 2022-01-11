Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) will attempt to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets
- The Nets average only 1.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Trail Blazers give up (112.6).
- Brooklyn is 18-1 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 11-3.
- The Trail Blazers average only 0.2 more points per game (108.6) than the Nets give up (108.4).
- Portland has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
- Brooklyn is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Nets make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Brooklyn is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- Portland has compiled a 10-13 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.1 boards and distributes 9.7 assists per game to go with a 22.4 PPG scoring average.
- Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.9 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (24.0 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Clippers
L 120-116
Home
1/3/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-104
Home
1/5/2022
Pacers
W 129-121
Away
1/7/2022
Bucks
L 121-109
Home
1/9/2022
Spurs
W 121-119
Home
1/10/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/17/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Lakers
L 139-106
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
W 136-131
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
L 115-109
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-101
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
W 103-88
Home
1/10/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/13/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/19/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/21/2022
Celtics
-
Away