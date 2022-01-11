Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) will attempt to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

  • The Nets average only 1.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Trail Blazers give up (112.6).
  • Brooklyn is 18-1 when scoring more than 112.6 points.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 11-3.
  • The Trail Blazers average only 0.2 more points per game (108.6) than the Nets give up (108.4).
  • Portland has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
  • Brooklyn is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Nets make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
  • Brooklyn is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • Portland has compiled a 10-13 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.1 boards and distributes 9.7 assists per game to go with a 22.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.9 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
  • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
  • The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Damian Lillard's points (24.0 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Robert Covington's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Clippers

L 120-116

Home

1/3/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-104

Home

1/5/2022

Pacers

W 129-121

Away

1/7/2022

Bucks

L 121-109

Home

1/9/2022

Spurs

W 121-119

Home

1/10/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/12/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/13/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/17/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Lakers

L 139-106

Away

1/3/2022

Hawks

W 136-131

Home

1/5/2022

Heat

L 115-109

Home

1/7/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-101

Home

1/9/2022

Kings

W 103-88

Home

1/10/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/13/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

