Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) will attempt to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (15-24) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

The Nets average only 1.6 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Trail Blazers give up (112.6).

Brooklyn is 18-1 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 11-3.

The Trail Blazers average only 0.2 more points per game (108.6) than the Nets give up (108.4).

Portland has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.

Brooklyn is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.6 points.

The Nets make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Brooklyn is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

Portland has compiled a 10-13 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 8.1 boards and distributes 9.7 assists per game to go with a 22.4 PPG scoring average.

Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, tallying 29.9 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Brooklyn steals leader is Harden, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is LaMarcus Aldridge, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard's points (24.0 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Robert Covington's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Clippers L 120-116 Home 1/3/2022 Grizzlies L 118-104 Home 1/5/2022 Pacers W 129-121 Away 1/7/2022 Bucks L 121-109 Home 1/9/2022 Spurs W 121-119 Home 1/10/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/12/2022 Bulls - Away 1/13/2022 Thunder - Home 1/15/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/17/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/19/2022 Wizards - Away

