Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

The Brooklyn Nets (21-9) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Damian Lillard (12th in league, 23.8) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Moda Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

The 108.1 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are only 1.8 more points than the Nets allow (106.3).

When Portland puts up more than 106.3 points, it is 10-9.

When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 108.1 points, it is 15-2.

The Nets put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (111.0).

When it scores more than 111.0 points, Brooklyn is 15-0.

Portland's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Trail Blazers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Portland has a 9-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Nets have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

This season, Brooklyn has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Lillard, who scores 23.8 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.

Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.3 PPG average.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Durant puts up 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Brooklyn's assist leader is James Harden with 9.6 per game. He also scores 20.8 points per game and tacks on 7.9 rebounds per game.

Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.2 per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Suns L 111-107 Home 12/15/2021 Grizzlies L 113-103 Home 12/17/2021 Hornets W 125-116 Home 12/19/2021 Grizzlies W 105-100 Away 12/21/2021 Pelicans L 111-97 Away 12/23/2021 Nets - Home 12/27/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/29/2021 Jazz - Home 12/31/2021 Lakers - Away 1/3/2022 Hawks - Home 1/5/2022 Heat - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule