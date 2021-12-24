Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (21-9) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Damian Lillard (12th in league, 23.8) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Moda Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets
- The 108.1 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are only 1.8 more points than the Nets allow (106.3).
- When Portland puts up more than 106.3 points, it is 10-9.
- When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 108.1 points, it is 15-2.
- The Nets put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (111.0).
- When it scores more than 111.0 points, Brooklyn is 15-0.
- Portland's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Portland has a 9-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Nets have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Lillard, who scores 23.8 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.
- Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.3 PPG average.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Nets Players to Watch
- Durant puts up 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Brooklyn's assist leader is James Harden with 9.6 per game. He also scores 20.8 points per game and tacks on 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.2 per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Suns
L 111-107
Home
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-103
Home
12/17/2021
Hornets
W 125-116
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
W 105-100
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
L 111-97
Away
12/23/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
W 113-105
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
W 116-104
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
W 131-129
Home
12/16/2021
76ers
W 114-105
Home
12/18/2021
Magic
L 100-93
Home
12/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/25/2021
Lakers
-
Away
12/27/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/30/2021
76ers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/3/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home