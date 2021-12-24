Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) embrace after defeating the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (21-9) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Damian Lillard (12th in league, 23.8) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Moda Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

    • The 108.1 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are only 1.8 more points than the Nets allow (106.3).
    • When Portland puts up more than 106.3 points, it is 10-9.
    • When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 108.1 points, it is 15-2.
    • The Nets put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Trail Blazers allow their opponents to score (111.0).
    • When it scores more than 111.0 points, Brooklyn is 15-0.
    • Portland's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Trail Blazers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • Portland has a 9-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
    • The Nets have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
    • This season, Brooklyn has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Lillard, who scores 23.8 points and dishes out 7.5 assists per game.
    • Portland's best rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.3 PPG average.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of Lillard, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Durant puts up 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Nets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Brooklyn's assist leader is James Harden with 9.6 per game. He also scores 20.8 points per game and tacks on 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.2 per game.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    W 125-116

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 105-100

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    L 111-97

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    W 113-105

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-104

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    W 131-129

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    W 114-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    L 100-93

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

