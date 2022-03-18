Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) makes a three point basket over Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-34) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -14.5 227.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Trail Blazers

The 111.9 points per game the Nets average are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.

Brooklyn has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 111.9 points, it is 21-10.

The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Portland is 16-9.

Brooklyn is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.

The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.

The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.1).

The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.4 assists.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.6 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch