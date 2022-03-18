How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-34) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-14.5
227.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Trail Blazers
- The 111.9 points per game the Nets average are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
- Brooklyn has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.
- When Portland allows fewer than 111.9 points, it is 21-10.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, Portland is 16-9.
- Brooklyn is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
- The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.1).
- The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.4 assists.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.6 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game.
- Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons racks up 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is dependable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.
How To Watch
March
18
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)