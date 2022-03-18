Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) makes a three point basket over Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-42) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-34) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Nets

Key Stats for Nets vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 111.9 points per game the Nets average are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Brooklyn has a 25-4 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 111.9 points, it is 21-10.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.7 points, Portland is 16-9.
  • Brooklyn is 20-3 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Nets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
  • The Nets average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.2 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.1).
  • The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills leads the Nets in points and assists per game, scoring 12.4 points and distributing 2.4 assists.
  • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 4.6 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game.
  • Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Brooklyn leader in both steals and blocks is Brown, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons racks up 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is dependable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
