    October 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball over LA Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (5) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (4-2) battle the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) at Spectrum Center on Sunday, October 31, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

    Trail Blazers vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -2

    230.5 points

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Trail Blazers record 113.6 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 115.7 the Hornets allow.
    • When Portland puts up more than 115.7 points, it is 2-1.
    • Charlotte has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Hornets' 117.5 points per game are 10.9 more points than the 106.6 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 106.6 points, Charlotte is 4-1.
    • Portland is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 117.5 points.
    • The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at third.
    • The Trail Blazers grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (11.3).
    • The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 12th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 24.2 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 12.2 per game, while Damian Lillard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
    • McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • McCollum is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges scores 25.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
    • The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 9.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.8 points and 2.8 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 6.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
    • Bridges is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Bridges (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Plumlee (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
