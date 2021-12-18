Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (11-18) will attempt to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

    • The Trail Blazers put up 108.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 116.4 the Hornets give up.
    • Portland is 4-3 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
    • Charlotte is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Hornets put up just 4.4 more points per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.2).
    • Charlotte is 10-6 when it scores more than 111.2 points.
    • Portland has an 11-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.6 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • In games Portland shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.
    • The Hornets have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
    • Charlotte has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 47.2% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 22.0 points per game to go with 7.7 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Ball averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    L 102-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    L 104-94

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 116-111

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    L 127-124

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    L 110-106

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    W 124-123

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    L 120-96

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-115

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

