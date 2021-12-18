Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (11-18) will attempt to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets
- The Trail Blazers put up 108.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 116.4 the Hornets give up.
- Portland is 4-3 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
- Charlotte is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Hornets put up just 4.4 more points per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.2).
- Charlotte is 10-6 when it scores more than 111.2 points.
- Portland has an 11-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- In games Portland shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.
- The Hornets have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Charlotte has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 47.2% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 22.0 points per game to go with 7.7 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Ball averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Clippers
L 102-90
Home
12/8/2021
Warriors
L 104-94
Away
12/12/2021
Timberwolves
L 116-111
Home
12/14/2021
Suns
L 111-107
Home
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-103
Home
12/17/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/23/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
76ers
L 127-124
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
L 110-106
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
W 124-123
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
L 120-96
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
W 131-115
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
-
Away