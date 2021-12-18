Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-18) will attempt to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

The Trail Blazers put up 108.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 116.4 the Hornets give up.

Portland is 4-3 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Charlotte is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.

The Hornets put up just 4.4 more points per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.2).

Charlotte is 10-6 when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Portland has an 11-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.6 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Portland shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.

The Hornets have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 47.2% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 22.0 points per game to go with 7.7 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.3 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Ball averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 0.9 per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Clippers L 102-90 Home 12/8/2021 Warriors L 104-94 Away 12/12/2021 Timberwolves L 116-111 Home 12/14/2021 Suns L 111-107 Home 12/15/2021 Grizzlies L 113-103 Home 12/17/2021 Hornets - Home 12/19/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/21/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/23/2021 Nets - Home 12/27/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/29/2021 Jazz - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule