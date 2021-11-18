Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) hits a three point shot over Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) and forward OG Anunoby (3) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (7-8) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (10-4) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

The Trail Blazers put up 6.5 more points per game (109.2) than the Bulls give up (102.7).

When Portland puts up more than 102.7 points, it is 7-6.

Chicago is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.

The Bulls put up an average of 108.6 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 109.3 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.3 points, Chicago is 6-0.

Portland has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

In games Portland shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-6 overall.

The Bulls are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.5% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.5% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 21.3 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.1 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.1 assists in each contest.

McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nurkic and McCollum lead Portland on the defensive end, with Nurkic leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and McCollum in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan averages 26.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulls.

Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.6 per game.

Ball is dependable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.

Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick Jones Jr. (1.0 per game).

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Clippers L 117-109 Away 11/10/2021 Suns L 119-109 Away 11/12/2021 Rockets W 104-92 Away 11/14/2021 Nuggets L 124-95 Away 11/15/2021 Raptors W 118-113 Home 11/17/2021 Bulls - Home 11/20/2021 76ers - Home 11/23/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/24/2021 Kings - Away 11/26/2021 Warriors - Away 11/29/2021 Jazz - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule