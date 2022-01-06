Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

The Trail Blazers average 109.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow.

Portland is 14-17 when scoring more than 102.6 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 109.0 points, it is 19-5.

The Cavaliers score an average of 107.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers allow.

Cleveland is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.2 points.

Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.

The Trail Blazers make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

In games Portland shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 9-10 overall.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Cleveland is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 7.3 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 9.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.

Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland racks up 19.7 points and adds 7.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 17.1 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Kevin Love averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Mavericks L 132-117 Home 12/29/2021 Jazz L 120-105 Home 12/31/2021 Lakers L 139-106 Away 1/3/2022 Hawks W 136-131 Home 1/5/2022 Heat L 115-109 Home 1/7/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/9/2022 Kings - Home 1/10/2022 Nets - Home 1/13/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/15/2022 Wizards - Away 1/17/2022 Magic - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule