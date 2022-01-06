Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers
- The Trail Blazers average 109.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow.
- Portland is 14-17 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 109.0 points, it is 19-5.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 107.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Cleveland is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.2 points.
- Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- In games Portland shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 9-10 overall.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Cleveland is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 9.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
- Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland racks up 19.7 points and adds 7.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 17.1 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Kevin Love averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Mavericks
L 132-117
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
L 120-105
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
L 139-106
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
W 136-131
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
L 115-109
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/10/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/13/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Pelicans
L 108-104
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
L 110-93
Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
L 121-118
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
W 108-104
Home
1/4/2022
Grizzlies
L 110-106
Home
1/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/10/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
-
Away