Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-22) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

  • The Trail Blazers average 109.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow.
  • Portland is 14-17 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
  • When Cleveland allows fewer than 109.0 points, it is 19-5.
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 107.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Cleveland is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.2 points.
  • Portland has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Trail Blazers make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • In games Portland shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 9-10 overall.
  • The Cavaliers have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 48.0% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
  • Cleveland is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
  • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 9.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
  • Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland racks up 19.7 points and adds 7.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.7 rebounds, 17.1 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Kevin Love averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Mavericks

L 132-117

Home

12/29/2021

Jazz

L 120-105

Home

12/31/2021

Lakers

L 139-106

Away

1/3/2022

Hawks

W 136-131

Home

1/5/2022

Heat

L 115-109

Home

1/7/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/9/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/10/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/13/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Pelicans

L 108-104

Away

12/30/2021

Wizards

L 110-93

Away

12/31/2021

Hawks

L 121-118

Home

1/2/2022

Pacers

W 108-104

Home

1/4/2022

Grizzlies

L 110-106

Home

1/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/9/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/10/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

