Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 103.9 points per game the Cavaliers record are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.1).
    • Cleveland has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 110.1 points.
    • When Portland allows fewer than 103.9 points, it is 2-0.
    • The Trail Blazers' 112.0 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 105.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 105.0 points, Portland is 3-2.
    • Cleveland's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at fourth.
    • The Cavaliers' 11.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (11.6).
    • The Trail Blazers are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at eighth.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Cavaliers this season is Collin Sexton, who averages 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
    • Cleveland's leading rebounder is Jarrett Allen averaging 9.9 boards per game and its best passer is Darius Garland and his 7.5 assists per game.
    • Cedi Osman makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum sits at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 23.7 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 12.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Damian Lillard with 8.6 per game.
    • McCollum hits 4.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • McCollum is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy