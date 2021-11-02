Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) after losing three straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

The 103.9 points per game the Cavaliers record are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.1).

Cleveland has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 110.1 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 103.9 points, it is 2-0.

The Trail Blazers' 112.0 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 105.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.0 points, Portland is 3-2.

Cleveland's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.0 points.

The Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at fourth.

The Cavaliers' 11.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (11.6).

The Trail Blazers are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at eighth.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cavaliers this season is Collin Sexton, who averages 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Cleveland's leading rebounder is Jarrett Allen averaging 9.9 boards per game and its best passer is Darius Garland and his 7.5 assists per game.

Cedi Osman makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Cleveland steals leader is Ricky Rubio, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Evan Mobley, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch