Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (27-21) play the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks put up 105.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • When Dallas totals more than 111.9 points, it is 11-2.
  • Portland has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up 5.3 more points per game (108.4) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (103.1).
  • Portland has put together an 18-16 record in games it scores more than 103.1 points.
  • Dallas is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
  • This season, the Mavericks have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.
  • Dallas is 14-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
  • Portland has compiled a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.7 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
  • Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.3 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Jusuf Nurkic puts up a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.8 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 15.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Thunder

W 104-102

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

W 102-98

Home

1/20/2022

Suns

L 109-101

Home

1/23/2022

Grizzlies

W 104-91

Home

1/25/2022

Warriors

L 130-92

Away

1/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/30/2022

Magic

-

Away

2/2/2022

Thunder

-

Home

2/4/2022

76ers

-

Home

2/6/2022

Hawks

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Magic

W 98-88

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

L 104-92

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

W 109-105

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

W 114-105

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

L 109-107

Home

1/26/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/31/2022

Thunder

-

Away

2/2/2022

Lakers

-

Away

2/4/2022

Thunder

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

