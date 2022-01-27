Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dallas Mavericks (27-21) play the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks put up 105.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Trail Blazers give up.

When Dallas totals more than 111.9 points, it is 11-2.

Portland has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.0 points.

The Trail Blazers put up 5.3 more points per game (108.4) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (103.1).

Portland has put together an 18-16 record in games it scores more than 103.1 points.

Dallas is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

Dallas is 14-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.

Portland has compiled a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.7 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.3 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.8 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 15.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.7 made threes per game.

Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/17/2022 Thunder W 104-102 Home 1/19/2022 Raptors W 102-98 Home 1/20/2022 Suns L 109-101 Home 1/23/2022 Grizzlies W 104-91 Home 1/25/2022 Warriors L 130-92 Away 1/26/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/29/2022 Pacers - Home 1/30/2022 Magic - Away 2/2/2022 Thunder - Home 2/4/2022 76ers - Home 2/6/2022 Hawks - Home

