Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (27-21) play the Portland Trail Blazers (20-27) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks put up 105.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 111.9 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When Dallas totals more than 111.9 points, it is 11-2.
- Portland has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.0 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up 5.3 more points per game (108.4) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (103.1).
- Portland has put together an 18-16 record in games it scores more than 103.1 points.
- Dallas is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.
- Dallas is 14-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
- Portland has compiled a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.7 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
- Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.3 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Jusuf Nurkic puts up a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.8 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 15.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Robert Covington with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Thunder
W 104-102
Home
1/19/2022
Raptors
W 102-98
Home
1/20/2022
Suns
L 109-101
Home
1/23/2022
Grizzlies
W 104-91
Home
1/25/2022
Warriors
L 130-92
Away
1/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/30/2022
Magic
-
Away
2/2/2022
Thunder
-
Home
2/4/2022
76ers
-
Home
2/6/2022
Hawks
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Magic
W 98-88
Away
1/19/2022
Heat
L 104-92
Away
1/21/2022
Celtics
W 109-105
Away
1/23/2022
Raptors
W 114-105
Away
1/25/2022
Timberwolves
L 109-107
Home
1/26/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/28/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/31/2022
Thunder
-
Away
2/2/2022
Lakers
-
Away
2/4/2022
Thunder
-
Home
