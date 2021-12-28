Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) go up against the Dallas Mavericks (15-17) at Moda Center on Monday, December 27, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

The 104.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (111.0).

Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 111.0 points.

Portland has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.8 points.

The Trail Blazers' 108.1 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks allow.

Portland is 10-9 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Dallas has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.

The Mavericks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Dallas is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Trail Blazers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.

Portland is 8-7 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.7 points and 7.9 boards per game.

Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard's points (23.8 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Lakers L 107-104 Home 12/19/2021 Timberwolves L 111-105 Away 12/21/2021 Timberwolves W 114-102 Home 12/23/2021 Bucks L 102-95 Home 12/25/2021 Jazz L 120-116 Away 12/27/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/29/2021 Kings - Away 12/31/2021 Kings - Away 1/2/2022 Thunder - Away 1/3/2022 Nuggets - Home 1/5/2022 Warriors - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule