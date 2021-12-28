Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) go up against the Dallas Mavericks (15-17) at Moda Center on Monday, December 27, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- The 104.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (111.0).
- Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
- Portland has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.1 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks allow.
- Portland is 10-9 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Dallas has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Mavericks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Dallas is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
- Portland is 8-7 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.7 points and 7.9 boards per game.
- Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (23.8 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Lakers
L 107-104
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
L 111-105
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
W 114-102
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
L 102-95
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
L 120-116
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
-
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Suns
L 111-107
Home
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-103
Home
12/17/2021
Hornets
W 125-116
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
W 105-100
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
L 111-97
Away
12/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home