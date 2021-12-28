Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) go up against the Dallas Mavericks (15-17) at Moda Center on Monday, December 27, 2021. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

    • The 104.8 points per game the Mavericks score are 6.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (111.0).
    • Dallas is 6-2 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
    • Portland has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.8 points.
    • The Trail Blazers' 108.1 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 105.1 the Mavericks allow.
    • Portland is 10-9 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
    • Dallas has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Mavericks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
    • Dallas is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Trail Blazers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
    • Portland is 8-7 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.7 points and 7.9 boards per game.
    • Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (23.8 per game) and assists (7.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Lillard averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    L 107-104

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 111-105

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 114-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 102-95

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    W 125-116

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 105-100

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    L 111-97

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

