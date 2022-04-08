Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) will attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-18
221.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers
- The Mavericks record 7.3 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Trail Blazers allow (114.8).
- Dallas has a 15-1 record when putting up more than 114.8 points.
- Portland has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 104.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 24-25 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Dallas has a 37-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Mavericks are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
- The Mavericks average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Trail Blazers.
- The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 11th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.3 points, pulling down 9.1 boards and distributing 8.8 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons is atop almost all of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards by averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
- Simons is reliable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Simons (0.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Ben McLemore (0.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
April
8
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)