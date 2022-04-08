Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Apr 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) will attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -18 221.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

The Mavericks record 7.3 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Trail Blazers allow (114.8).

Dallas has a 15-1 record when putting up more than 114.8 points.

Portland has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 104.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 24-25 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.

Dallas has a 37-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

The Mavericks are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.

The Mavericks average 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 11th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 28.3 points, pulling down 9.1 boards and distributing 8.8 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Doncic is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch