Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (8-4) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

    Nuggets vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -6.5

    208 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Nuggets record 102.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 107.8 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • Denver has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.
    • When Portland gives up fewer than 102.1 points, it is 4-0.
    • The Trail Blazers score 11.3 more points per game (109.6) than the Nuggets allow (98.3).
    • Portland is 6-6 when it scores more than 98.3 points.
    • Denver is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank third.
    • The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Trail Blazers.
    • The Nuggets are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank ninth.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The Denver steals leader is Jokic, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aaron Gordon, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum sits at the top of the Trail Blazers scoring leaderboard with 20.7 points per game. He also pulls down 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 11.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Damian Lillard with 8.1 per game.
    • McCollum makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is McCollum (0.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
