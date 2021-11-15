Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (8-4) will attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 208 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

The Nuggets record 102.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 107.8 the Trail Blazers give up.

Denver has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 102.1 points, it is 4-0.

The Trail Blazers score 11.3 more points per game (109.6) than the Nuggets allow (98.3).

Portland is 6-6 when it scores more than 98.3 points.

Denver is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank third.

The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.9 rebounds fewer than the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank ninth.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Denver steals leader is Jokic, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aaron Gordon, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch