Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (35-25) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets record 110.3 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Denver has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • Portland has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Trail Blazers average just 0.1 more points per game (108.0) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (107.9).
  • Portland is 19-13 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
  • Denver's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Denver has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • Portland has compiled a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, grabbing 13.7 boards and distributing 8.0 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons scores 17.1 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Raptors

W 110-109

Away

2/14/2022

Magic

W 121-111

Home

2/16/2022

Warriors

W 117-116

Away

2/24/2022

Kings

W 128-110

Away

2/26/2022

Kings

W 115-110

Home

2/27/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/2/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/4/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/7/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/9/2022

Kings

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Lakers

W 107-105

Home

2/12/2022

Knicks

W 112-103

Home

2/14/2022

Bucks

W 122-107

Away

2/16/2022

Grizzlies

W 123-119

Away

2/24/2022

Warriors

L 132-95

Home

2/27/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/2/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/9/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/12/2022

Wizards

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
