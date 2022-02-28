Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (35-25) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets record 110.3 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Denver has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- Portland has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers average just 0.1 more points per game (108.0) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (107.9).
- Portland is 19-13 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
- Denver's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
- Denver has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- Portland has compiled a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, grabbing 13.7 boards and distributing 8.0 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons scores 17.1 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Raptors
W 110-109
Away
2/14/2022
Magic
W 121-111
Home
2/16/2022
Warriors
W 117-116
Away
2/24/2022
Kings
W 128-110
Away
2/26/2022
Kings
W 115-110
Home
2/27/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/2/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/4/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/9/2022
Kings
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Lakers
W 107-105
Home
2/12/2022
Knicks
W 112-103
Home
2/14/2022
Bucks
W 122-107
Away
2/16/2022
Grizzlies
W 123-119
Away
2/24/2022
Warriors
L 132-95
Home
2/27/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/2/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/12/2022
Wizards
-
Home