Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (35-25) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets record 110.3 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Trail Blazers allow.

Denver has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Portland has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Trail Blazers average just 0.1 more points per game (108.0) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (107.9).

Portland is 19-13 when it scores more than 107.9 points.

Denver's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

Denver has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

Portland has compiled a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, grabbing 13.7 boards and distributing 8.0 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons scores 17.1 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Raptors W 110-109 Away 2/14/2022 Magic W 121-111 Home 2/16/2022 Warriors W 117-116 Away 2/24/2022 Kings W 128-110 Away 2/26/2022 Kings W 115-110 Home 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/2/2022 Thunder - Home 3/4/2022 Rockets - Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/7/2022 Warriors - Home 3/9/2022 Kings - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule