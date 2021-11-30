Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (10-11) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (4-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The Pistons have lost six games in a row. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

    • The Trail Blazers record 110.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 108.2 the Pistons allow.
    • When Portland totals more than 108.2 points, it is 8-5.
    • Detroit is 3-10 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Pistons' 99.0 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 110.9 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Detroit is 2-1.
    • Portland's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
    • The Trail Blazers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
    • Portland is 5-2 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
    • The Pistons' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.5 points and distributes 7.8 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant scores 19.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game).
    • Grant is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Detroit's leader in steals is Killian Hayes with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    W 118-111

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 119-100

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    L 125-121

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    L 118-103

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    L 129-107

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Lakers

    L 121-116

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Heat

    L 100-92

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Bucks

    L 114-93

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Clippers

    L 107-96

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Lakers

    L 110-106

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

