Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (10-11) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (4-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The Pistons have lost six games in a row. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons
- The Trail Blazers record 110.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 108.2 the Pistons allow.
- When Portland totals more than 108.2 points, it is 8-5.
- Detroit is 3-10 when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Pistons' 99.0 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 110.9 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Detroit is 2-1.
- Portland's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
- The Trail Blazers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- Portland is 5-2 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Pistons' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.5 points and distributes 7.8 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.5 points a contest.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ McCollum, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant scores 19.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game).
- Grant is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Killian Hayes with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.2 per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
76ers
W 118-111
Home
11/23/2021
Nuggets
W 119-100
Home
11/24/2021
Kings
L 125-121
Away
11/26/2021
Warriors
L 118-103
Away
11/29/2021
Jazz
L 129-107
Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/2/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/6/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Lakers
L 121-116
Home
11/23/2021
Heat
L 100-92
Home
11/24/2021
Bucks
L 114-93
Away
11/26/2021
Clippers
L 107-96
Away
11/28/2021
Lakers
L 110-106
Away
11/30/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/2/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/6/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/8/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/10/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/12/2021
Nets
-
Home