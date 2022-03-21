Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-44) aim to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (19-52) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pistons

-9

222 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Pistons record 104.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Detroit has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
  • Portland has a 10-4 record when giving up fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Pistons give up.
  • Portland has put together a 14-9 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Detroit is 11-14 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Pistons are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 23rd.
  • The Pistons' 11.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers grab per game (10.2).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons leader in points and assists is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.9 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
  • Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
  • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

March
21
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
