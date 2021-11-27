Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (16-2) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6 225 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The 114.3 points per game the Warriors average are only 4.7 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (109.6).

Golden State is 12-0 when scoring more than 109.6 points.

Portland has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 114.3 points.

The Trail Blazers' 110.9 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 100.8 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 100.8 points, Portland is 10-7.

Golden State is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.

The Warriors average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers grab per game (10.5).

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 21st.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 28.2 points a game in addition to his 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch