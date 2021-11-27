Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (16-2) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -6

    225 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 114.3 points per game the Warriors average are only 4.7 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (109.6).
    • Golden State is 12-0 when scoring more than 109.6 points.
    • Portland has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 114.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers' 110.9 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 100.8 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 100.8 points, Portland is 10-7.
    • Golden State is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.
    • The Warriors average 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers grab per game (10.5).
    • The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 21st.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 28.2 points a game in addition to his 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard puts up enough points (22.3 per game) and assists (8.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 11.7 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
