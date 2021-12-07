Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (20-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Warriors put up 113.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 111.3 the Trail Blazers allow.

Golden State is 15-0 when scoring more than 111.3 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 113.6 points, it is 11-3.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.7 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 100.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Portland has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.

Golden State is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 108.7 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Warriors pull down 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.1).

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 16th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.7 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch