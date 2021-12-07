Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (20-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Warriors put up 113.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 111.3 the Trail Blazers allow.
    • Golden State is 15-0 when scoring more than 111.3 points.
    • When Portland gives up fewer than 113.6 points, it is 11-3.
    • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.7 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 100.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • Portland has put together an 11-10 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.
    • Golden State is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 108.7 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
    • The Warriors pull down 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.1).
    • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 16th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.0 boards and administers 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.7 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard puts up enough points (21.5 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.4 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in steals is McCollum (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Florianópolis/Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    1 minute ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Florida Ospreys forward Carter Hendricksen (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) dribbles past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Rondel Walker (5) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy