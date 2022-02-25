Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (25-34) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (42-17) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
- The 110.6 points per game the Warriors record are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
- When Golden State totals more than 112.0 points, it is 27-3.
- When Portland allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 20-8.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 103.7 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 103.7 points, Portland is 23-19.
- Golden State's record is 33-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Golden State is 27-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Portland has a 19-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.8 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.6 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nassir Little with 0.9 per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Jazz
L 111-85
Away
2/10/2022
Knicks
L 116-114
Home
2/12/2022
Lakers
W 117-115
Home
2/14/2022
Clippers
L 119-104
Away
2/16/2022
Nuggets
L 117-116
Home
2/24/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
2/27/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/5/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Magic
L 113-95
Home
2/9/2022
Lakers
W 107-105
Home
2/12/2022
Knicks
W 112-103
Home
2/14/2022
Bucks
W 122-107
Away
2/16/2022
Grizzlies
W 123-119
Away
2/24/2022
Warriors
-
Home
2/27/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/2/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/9/2022
Jazz
-
Away