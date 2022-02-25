Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-34) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (42-17) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

The 110.6 points per game the Warriors record are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.

When Golden State totals more than 112.0 points, it is 27-3.

When Portland allows fewer than 110.6 points, it is 20-8.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 103.7 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 103.7 points, Portland is 23-19.

Golden State's record is 33-7 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.

The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Golden State is 27-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has a 19-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.8 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.6 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nassir Little with 0.9 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Jazz L 111-85 Away 2/10/2022 Knicks L 116-114 Home 2/12/2022 Lakers W 117-115 Home 2/14/2022 Clippers L 119-104 Away 2/16/2022 Nuggets L 117-116 Home 2/24/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 2/27/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/1/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/3/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/5/2022 Lakers - Away 3/7/2022 Nuggets - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule