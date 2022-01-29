How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (14-34) will attempt to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (20-28) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-3.5
234.5 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- The 108.5 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 8.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (116.7).
- When Portland puts up more than 116.7 points, it is 6-4.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-8.
- The Rockets' 108.3 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
- Portland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.
- The Trail Blazers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.7).
- The Trail Blazers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Norman Powell leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 18.4 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.8 per game, while Anfernee Simons is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
- Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood records 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he racks up 3.2 assists per game.
- Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
