Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (14-34) will attempt to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (20-28) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -3.5 234.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

The 108.5 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 8.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (116.7).

When Portland puts up more than 116.7 points, it is 6-4.

When Houston gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-8.

The Rockets' 108.3 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

Houston has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Portland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.

The Trail Blazers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.7).

The Trail Blazers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Norman Powell leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 18.4 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.8 per game, while Anfernee Simons is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.

Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch