Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (14-34) will attempt to stop a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (20-28) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Trail Blazers vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Trail Blazers

-3.5

234.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 108.5 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 8.2 fewer points than the Rockets allow (116.7).
  • When Portland puts up more than 116.7 points, it is 6-4.
  • When Houston gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-8.
  • The Rockets' 108.3 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 112.4 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
  • Houston has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Portland has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 27th.
  • The Trail Blazers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Rockets average (9.7).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 22nd.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 18.4 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.8 per game, while Anfernee Simons is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
  • Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood records 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he racks up 3.2 assists per game.
  • Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17345570
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Bucks

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots beside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

1 minute ago
MMA Mat
XFC 46

How to Watch XFC 46

1 minute ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USC Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

1 minute ago
imago0041316558h
Liga MX

How to Watch Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nazem Kadri (91) celebrate the overtime win against the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy