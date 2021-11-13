Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-10) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-6.5
223 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers
- The Trail Blazers score 110.1 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the Rockets give up.
- Portland has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- When Houston allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 1-3.
- The Rockets put up an average of 103.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 109.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When it scores more than 109.2 points, Houston is 1-2.
- Portland is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at fourth.
- The Trail Blazers average 11 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 21.0 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.5 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 8.2 assists per game.
- McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Alperen Sengun (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
