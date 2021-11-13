Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-10) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

    Trail Blazers vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -6.5

    223 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Trail Blazers score 110.1 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the Rockets give up.
    • Portland has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
    • When Houston allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 1-3.
    • The Rockets put up an average of 103.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 109.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Houston is 1-2.
    • Portland is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at fourth.
    • The Trail Blazers average 11 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
    • The Trail Blazers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 21.0 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.5 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 8.2 assists per game.
    • McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.2 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Alperen Sengun (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

