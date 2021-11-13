Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (1-10) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -6.5 223 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers score 110.1 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the Rockets give up.

Portland has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 110.1 points, it is 1-3.

The Rockets put up an average of 103.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 109.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Houston is 1-2.

Portland is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.8 points.

The Rockets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at fourth.

The Trail Blazers average 11 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 21st.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 21.0 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.5 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 8.2 assists per game.

McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while McCollum leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch