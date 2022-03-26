The Houston Rockets (18-55) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-45) after losing 11 straight road games. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 25, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

The Rockets record 108.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Trail Blazers allow.

Houston has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 114.5 points.

Portland is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets allow.

Portland has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Houston's record is 6-8 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Houston is 15-13 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Portland is 11-6 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.1 points and 10.1 boards per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 5.9 assists per game while scoring 13.9 PPG.

Porter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Suns L 129-112 Home 3/18/2022 Pacers L 121-118 Home 3/20/2022 Grizzlies L 122-98 Home 3/21/2022 Wizards W 115-97 Home 3/23/2022 Mavericks L 110-91 Away 3/25/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/26/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/28/2022 Spurs - Home 3/30/2022 Kings - Home 4/1/2022 Kings - Home 4/3/2022 Timberwolves - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule