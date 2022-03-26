How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (18-55) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-45) after losing 11 straight road games. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, March 25, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- The Rockets record 108.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 114.5 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Houston has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 114.5 points.
- Portland is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.2 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets allow.
- Portland has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.
- Houston's record is 6-8 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Houston is 15-13 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points below the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Portland is 11-6 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 18.1 points and 10.1 boards per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. is Houston's best passer, dishing out 5.9 assists per game while scoring 13.9 PPG.
- Porter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Suns
L 129-112
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
L 121-118
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-98
Home
3/21/2022
Wizards
W 115-97
Home
3/23/2022
Mavericks
L 110-91
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/1/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
L 128-98
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
L 128-123
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
L 129-98
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
W 119-115
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
L 133-96
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/30/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/1/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away