How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (19-55) play the Portland Trail Blazers (27-46) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

  • The 108.9 points per game the Rockets average are 5.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (114.6).
  • Houston has a 15-8 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.
  • Portland is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up 10.7 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Rockets give up to opponents (117.9).
  • When it scores more than 117.9 points, Portland is 11-4.
  • Houston is 7-8 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • Houston has a 15-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (48.3%).
  • Portland is 11-7 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18.0 points and grabs 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kevin Porter Jr. leads Houston in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 13.9 points per contest.
  • The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Porter, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons averages enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Pacers

L 121-118

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-98

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

W 115-97

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

L 110-91

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

W 125-106

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

-

Home

4/1/2022

Kings

-

Home

4/3/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/5/2022

Nets

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Nets

L 128-123

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

L 129-98

Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

W 119-115

Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

L 133-96

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

L 125-106

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
