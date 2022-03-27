How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (19-55) play the Portland Trail Blazers (27-46) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets
- The 108.9 points per game the Rockets average are 5.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (114.6).
- Houston has a 15-8 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- Portland is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up 10.7 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Rockets give up to opponents (117.9).
- When it scores more than 117.9 points, Portland is 11-4.
- Houston is 7-8 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Houston has a 15-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (48.3%).
- Portland is 11-7 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18.0 points and grabs 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. leads Houston in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 13.9 points per contest.
- The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Porter, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons averages enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Pacers
L 121-118
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-98
Home
3/21/2022
Wizards
W 115-97
Home
3/23/2022
Mavericks
L 110-91
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
W 125-106
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/1/2022
Kings
-
Home
4/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/5/2022
Nets
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Nets
L 128-123
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
L 129-98
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
W 119-115
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
L 133-96
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
L 125-106
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/30/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/1/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/5/2022
Thunder
-
Away
