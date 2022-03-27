How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Rockets (19-55) play the Portland Trail Blazers (27-46) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

The 108.9 points per game the Rockets average are 5.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (114.6).

Houston has a 15-8 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.

Portland is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Trail Blazers put up 10.7 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Rockets give up to opponents (117.9).

When it scores more than 117.9 points, Portland is 11-4.

Houston is 7-8 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Houston has a 15-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (48.3%).

Portland is 11-7 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Christian Wood, who scores 18.0 points and grabs 10.1 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. leads Houston in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 13.9 points per contest.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Porter, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

The Houston steals leader is Porter, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Wood, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons averages enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Simons is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Pacers L 121-118 Home 3/20/2022 Grizzlies L 122-98 Home 3/21/2022 Wizards W 115-97 Home 3/23/2022 Mavericks L 110-91 Away 3/25/2022 Trail Blazers W 125-106 Away 3/26/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/28/2022 Spurs - Home 3/30/2022 Kings - Home 4/1/2022 Kings - Home 4/3/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/5/2022 Nets - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule