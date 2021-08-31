How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online

With Damian Lillard's future in Portland in doubt, the Trail Blazers need a big season. Can they work their way into NBA Finals contention?

The talk of the 2021 NBA offseason has revolved around Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers. Many believe that he will request a trade at some point in the next year, but Lillard has remained steadfast in his loyalty to the franchise. However, he has made it clear that he wants to win and win big.

Lillard has also made it clear that he doesn't think the way the Trail Blazers are currently constructed is good enough. Unfortunately, Portland was unable to make any big moves this offseason and will go into the 2021-22 NBA season with relatively the same roster they had last year.

During the offseason, the big move for the Trail Blazers was re-signing Norman Powell to a five-year, $90 million deal. Powell is a great player, but he isn't the franchise-altering move that Lillard might have been wanting.

With the offseason moves the Blazers made, they will head into the season with Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Powell as their top three players. Jusuf Nurkic is still in town, but Portland desperately needs him to stay healthy for a full season.

One key loss for the Blazers this offseason was veteran forward Carmelo Anthony. He chose to leave town to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland did make a few other smaller moves. Ben McLemore was signed in free agency, as were Tony Snell and Cody Zeller. Those moves aren't needle moving, but they do add more depth coming off the bench.

In order for the Trail Blazers to convince Lillard to stick around past this season, they need to find a way to move deep into the playoffs. The Western Conference is still stacked, however, which makes things difficult. As of right now, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are the other on-paper contenders.

Hopefully, the Trail Blazers can make some noise to help please Lillard. Seeing him anywhere other than Portland would just feel wrong.

This is truly a make-or-break season for Portland. If they can't compete in the playoffs, they may be forced to move on from their long-time franchise superstar. To say that those are high stakes would be a massive understatement.

