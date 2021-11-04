Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (3-6) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

    • The Trail Blazers record 111.0 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pacers give up.
    • When Portland totals more than 111.6 points, it is 2-2.
    • When Indiana allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 2-2.
    • The Pacers score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 109.8 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Indiana is 2-2.
    • Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
    • This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
    • Portland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
    • The Pacers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.4% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Indiana has put together a 1-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 23.4 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 11.6 per game, while Damian Lillard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.5 in each contest.
    • McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest.
    • McCollum is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 20.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
    • Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.6 per game. He also averages 7.0 points per game and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
    • Chris Duarte is the most prolific from distance for the Pacers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Sabonis (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 116-96

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 111-92

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Hornets

    L 125-113

    Away

    11/1/2021

    76ers

    L 113-103

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    L 118-100

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    L 105-98

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-94

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-118

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Knicks

    W 111-98

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
