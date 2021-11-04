Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (3-6) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

The Trail Blazers record 111.0 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pacers give up.

When Portland totals more than 111.6 points, it is 2-2.

When Indiana allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 2-2.

The Pacers score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 109.8 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Indiana is 2-2.

Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

Portland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Pacers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.4% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has put together a 1-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 23.4 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 11.6 per game, while Damian Lillard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.5 in each contest.

McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest.

McCollum is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 20.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.6 per game. He also averages 7.0 points per game and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.

Chris Duarte is the most prolific from distance for the Pacers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Sabonis (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Grizzlies W 116-96 Home 10/29/2021 Clippers W 111-92 Home 10/31/2021 Hornets L 125-113 Away 11/1/2021 76ers L 113-103 Away 11/3/2021 Cavaliers L 107-104 Away 11/5/2021 Pacers - Home 11/6/2021 Lakers - Home 11/9/2021 Clippers - Away 11/10/2021 Suns - Away 11/12/2021 Rockets - Away 11/14/2021 Nuggets - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule