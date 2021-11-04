Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (3-6) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers
- The Trail Blazers record 111.0 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pacers give up.
- When Portland totals more than 111.6 points, it is 2-2.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 2-2.
- The Pacers score an average of 111.2 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 109.8 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Indiana is 2-2.
- Portland has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- Portland has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.4% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has put together a 1-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 23.4 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 11.6 per game, while Damian Lillard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.5 in each contest.
- McCollum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest.
- McCollum is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Domantas Sabonis with 20.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's assist leader is T.J. McConnell with 5.6 per game. He also averages 7.0 points per game and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Chris Duarte is the most prolific from distance for the Pacers, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Sabonis (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Grizzlies
W 116-96
Home
10/29/2021
Clippers
W 111-92
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
L 125-113
Away
11/1/2021
76ers
L 113-103
Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
L 107-104
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/6/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/12/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Raptors
L 118-100
Away
10/29/2021
Nets
L 105-98
Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
L 97-94
Home
11/1/2021
Spurs
W 131-118
Home
11/3/2021
Knicks
W 111-98
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
-
Away