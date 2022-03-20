Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (24-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-8
235.5 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers
- The Pacers score just 3.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.0).
- When Indiana puts up more than 114.0 points, it is 13-15.
- Portland is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 113.4 the Pacers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.4 points, Portland is 14-7.
- Indiana's record is 12-10 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.
- The Pacers average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Pacers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.1 points and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.
- Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game.
- Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Portland defensively.
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)