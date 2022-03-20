Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (24-47) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -8 235.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

The Pacers score just 3.3 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Trail Blazers give up (114.0).

When Indiana puts up more than 114.0 points, it is 13-15.

Portland is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 113.4 the Pacers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.4 points, Portland is 14-7.

Indiana's record is 12-10 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.

The Pacers average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Chris Duarte, who scores 13.1 points and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.

Oshae Brissett is Indiana's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.9 points per game.

Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Brissett, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch